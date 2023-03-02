Sartell Superintendent To Lead Rockford School District This Fall

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen school district will need to find a new superintendent to lead the district beginning this fall.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover announced Thursday he has accepted the superintendent position for Rockford Area Schools.

He was one of three finalists for the position.

Ridlehoover says while he is excited for this new opportunity, he's sad to be moving on from one of the most incredible school districts in the state.

It is truly a pleasure to work with such dedicated, caring and competent educators and staff. Your dedication to students, families, and each other is beyond compare. I am grateful to each of you for the inspiration and partnership we share. Together, we have made great strides for the betterment of students and I am certain that work will continue.

Ridlehoover says he plans to continue to work hard for students and staff at Sartell-St. Stephen through the remainder of this school year.

He will begin his new role on July 1st.

Ridlehoover was hired in 2021 following the retirement of Jeff Schwiebert. The school board will discuss plans for finding his replacement at an upcoming meeting.

