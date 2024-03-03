Sartell Superintendent Candidate Tim Rohweder Looking To Grow

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board will be interviewing candidates for the new superintendent on Wednesday & Thursday. Over the next four days WJON will profile the four candidates, on Sunday in part 1 we look at Proctor High School Principal Tim Rohweder.

Rohweder is a lifelong resident of Proctor graduating from the high school he now serves in 1994. He has worked his way up at Proctor High School starting as a Social Studies Teacher in 2007, the District Intervention Specialist in 2011, and Assistant High School Principal in 2012 before being named Principal in 2018. Rohweder says seeing kids succeed is a passion and every kid has a story to tell:

"Every student has a story, every student has unique needs and kind of uncovering those things and finding ways to support them, is kind of the, is the job. It's what we need to do, that's what we have to do."

He says one of the things he loves about being an administrator is supporting educators:

"You know that's one of the things I love about being an administrator is that I get to support our educators and serve them in finding ways to get resources and get things that they need to make our children's lives better and keep them learning and growing."

During his time at Proctor High School Rohweder has continued to expand his background earning his K-12 administration license from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2013 and an Educational Specialist degree with a Superintendent License in 2019. He says he is always looking to learn:

"It was definitely something that I enjoyed and then to go and get my Educational Specialist License was just again me wanting to expand and be a better leader overall and get that superintendent's license because I feel very passionate about, you know. leading a district and serving in a way that, you know, is gonna improve schools and improve a community and do great things for kids."

Rohweder says his track record is exceeding expectations and while doing so he builds relationships, develops trust, and provides stability.

Rohweder has also been heavily involved in extra-curricular school activities serving as Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Mock Trial Coordinator, and Geography Bee Coordinator. He says he likes to be involved and serve as needed.

