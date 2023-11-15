SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. St. Stephen School District will take its first step to finding a new permanent superintendent Thursday. At a work session at 5:30 p.m., the school board will participate in a workshop by the Minnesota School Boards Association titled, "Hiring the Right Superintendant."

Some of the topics in the workshop are: beginning your search, search timeline, and board-superintendent relationship. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says the workshop is the first of many steps:

"The consultant is going to give them all of their options hopefully by the end of tomorrow or maybe a subsequent meeting they narrow those options down about what components they want as part of their search, and then they'll put a timeline together including the various components and then they'll publish it."

Lee says the board hopes to be able to hire a new permanent superintendent by late March next year. The work session can be viewed live through the district's YouTube channel.

