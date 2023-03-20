Sartell School Board Planning to Hire Interim Superintendent

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is in the early stages in finding a new superintendent.

Board chair Matt Moehrle says during a special meeting last week, the board decided they would look hire an interim superintendent to fill the void to begin next school year.

Get our free mobile app

He says they plan to conduct a formal search for the district's next superintendent sometime this fall, with hopes of that candidate hired in time to start the 2024-25 school year.

Moehrle says they will post the interim superintendent position in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Jeff Ridlehoover announced he will be leaving the district following this school year to become the superintendent of Rockford Area Schools.

READ RELATED ARTICLES