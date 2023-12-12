Input Wanted In Sartell Superintendent Search

SARTELL (WJON News) --The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is looking for public input in its search for a new superintendent. The school board has decided an important part of the hiring process is to get the community to engage in it and there are two ways you can provide feedback to them.

There is an online survey you can take until January 15th, or you can pick up a hard copy at the district service center. The second way is to take part in a virtual question and answer session with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The session will also be made available on the district's website afterward for those who cannot attend. The school board contracted with MSBA to assist in the search process, and they hope to be able to have a new superintendent in place by the end of March.

