Sartell School Board Announces Superintendent Finalists

Sartell School Board Announces Superintendent Finalists

Sartell High School, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has selected four semi-finalists for the school's superintendent position. The four candidates are International Falls Superindentent Kevin Grover, St. Cloud Assistant Superintendent Michael Rivard, Proctor School Principal Timothy Rohweder, and Pequot Lakes Superintendent, and former Sartell-St. Stephen School District Principal, Kurt Stumpf.

Get our free mobile app

The board unanimously approved the four candidates recommended by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) at a special session on Monday night. MSBA Director of Leadership Development Barb Dorn also reviewed logistics for the interviewing process, interviewing format, and deliberation procedure at the meeting.

The board unanimously approved the 14 questions they will ask during the first round of interviews as well which will take place on March 6th and 7th. The board will then narrow the list of candidates down to two or three and conduct final interviews on March 11th before making their decision.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan

Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook

Filed Under: Minnesota School Boards Association, sartell school board, Sartell Superintendent
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports