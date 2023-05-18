Sartell School District Looking To End Year on Positive Note

SARTELL (WJON News) -- With less than a month remaining of the current school year, students and staff are buttoning up loose ends before the start of summer vacation.

Jeff Ridlehoover is the Superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. He says looking ahead to next year, they will see a slight dip in enrollment due to a large class of graduating seniors.

We have two bubble classes, our current senior and junior classes, those are the largest classes we've had in the district. As they graduate they are being replaced by our youngest learners and those numbers are smaller from the number of students graduating and we knew that was going to be the case.

Ridlehoover says despite the bubble grades, enrollment remains strong to begin the fall.

Get our free mobile app

As for next school year, the district will have an interim superintendent. The school board recently approved a one-year contract with Tom Lee to serve as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

(Photo: Sartell-St. Stephen School District) (Photo: Sartell-St. Stephen School District) loading...

Ridlehoover says prior to his departure, the board has asked him to provide some recommendations they can follow next year from a district operations standpoint.

What I was asked from the board is they wanted to keep the momentum going from the last couple of years. So most of what will be recommended will be attached to those ideas and goals. I think the board will likely take some, if not all, of those recommendations as goals for next year.

Ridlehoover says he will present those recommendations to the school board at next months meeting.

Back in March, Ridlehoover announced he accepted the superintendent position for Rockford Area Schools beginning July 1st.

The school board plans to search for a permanent superintendent either late fall to early winter.

READ RELATED ARTICLES