Girls Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard – October 23rd, 2025
The Sartell Sabres saw their season come to an end with a 5-1 loss to #2 seeded Blake at the Class AA Girls Soccer State Tournament in Monticello on Wednesday night.
Blake scored three first half goals to pull away early. The Sabres' goal was scored by Alexis Omann in the second half. The Sabres season ends with a 13-6 record.
OTHER CLASS AA SCORES
#3 Academy of Holy Angels 4, St. Francis 0
#4 Mankato East 2, #5 Byron 1 (OT)
#1 Mahtomedi 3, Grand Rapids 0
Semifinal round on October 29th at US Bank Stadium
CLASS A SCOREBOARD
(Tuesday)
#1 Providence Academy 14, Albert Lea 0
(Wednesday)
#4 Esko 4, #5 St. Croix Prep 1
(Tuesday)
#2 Watertown-Mayer 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0
THURSDAY
#3 Cathedral vs St. Paul Academy and Summit School 7:30 PM @ Spring Lake Park
CLASS AAA
(Tuesday)
#1 Wayzata 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0 (OT)
#2 Stillwater 3, Duluth East 0
THURSDAY
#3 Eagan vs Mounds View
