Sartell Native Among Latest Additions To St. Cloud Rox Roster

Sartell High School graduate Wesley Johnson has signed to play with the St. Cloud Rox as one of six recent additions to the 2025 roster.

Johnson was a three-time All Central Lakes Conference, three time all section player and an Academic All-State selection as a pitcher with the Sabres. In 174 with Sartell, Johnson posted a sparking 1.45 earned run average and struck out a remarkable 157 batters.

Johnson is currently pitching at Winona State.

Joining Johnson as another player from central Minnesota is Watkins native Nolan Geislinger. An Eden Valley-Watkins grad, Geislinger has had a strong 2025 season with Iowa Western, where he is currently batting .337 and has knocked in 34 runs and has stolen a team-record 44 bags already this season.

Other additions to the team include St. Michael-Albertville standout Matthew Maulik, who is a shortstop and was ranked as the #4 shortstop in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report; Riley Iffrig (University of St. Louis) from Illinois and Carter Jorissen (Palomar College).

Aiden Leiser, a cousin of former Rox Pitching Coach Scott Leiser, is also joining the team via the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a pitcher.

The St. Cloud Rox will open the 2025 season against the Minot Hot Tots on May 26th in North Dakota before their first game at Joe Faber Field on May 30th.