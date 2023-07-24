Sartell Legion Baseball Headed to State

2023 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE #12

SARTELL POST 277 4 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 1

(Friday July 21st)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their Sub-State Little Falls Post 46 for the Sub-State 12 championship. This was backed by six timely hits, very good defensive play and a very good pitching performance. They put up four big runs in the third inning to take the lead. Their starting pitcher was righty Will Thompson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brendon Boesen threw one inning in relief to close it out, he retired the three batters that he face.

Their offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wes had a great game behind the plate, defensive plays and calling pitches. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and Andrew Ritter went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Carter Oohoudt, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and her recorded two strikeouts. Ben Knopik threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Alex Thoma went 1-for-3. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg was hit by a pitch. Owen Bode earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 8 SARTELL POST 277 5

(Friday July 21st)

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sartell Post 277, to force a second game, as both teams had one loss, They did five hits and they were aided by a couple of misplays early in the game and by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Bode threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Garrett Lindberg, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joey Wielinski earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Hudson Filippi had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Carter Oothoudt earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Beau Thoma earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Charlie Smieja earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Gwost earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw 4 1//3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Fish threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kade Lewis went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Geiger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Austin Lahr went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 1-for-4 and Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Fish earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter earned a walk.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

SARTELL POST 277 is in Poole No. 3

Thursday July 27th

Sartell vs. Wayzata 10:30

Sartell vs. Duluth 6:00

Friday July 28th

Sartell vs Hastings 1:00