The Sartell girls soccer team took down Little Falls 5-0 on Monday, September 15th. Mollie Statsick and Lexi Omann accounted for the Sabres' offense in the win.

The win improves Sartell to 6-2 overall on the season. The Sabres will host ROCORI on Tuesday night.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Francis 2, Becker 1

St. Cloud 2, North Branch 1

Sartell 5, Little Falls 0

Brainerd 4, ROCORI 1

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd @ St. Cloud

ROCORI @ Sartell

BOYS SOCCER

Apollo 4, North Branch 3

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

LPGE @ Cathedral

Apollo @ Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes

Tech @ Brainerd

Sartell @ ROCORI

VOLLEYBALL

St. Francis 3, Apollo 1

Annandale 3, Becker 0

Maranatha Christian 3, Kimball 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Apollo @ ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes

Milaca @ Cathedral

Fergus Falls @ Sartell