Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, September 16th
The Sartell girls soccer team took down Little Falls 5-0 on Monday, September 15th. Mollie Statsick and Lexi Omann accounted for the Sabres' offense in the win.
The win improves Sartell to 6-2 overall on the season. The Sabres will host ROCORI on Tuesday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Francis 2, Becker 1
St. Cloud 2, North Branch 1
Sartell 5, Little Falls 0
Brainerd 4, ROCORI 1
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd @ St. Cloud
ROCORI @ Sartell
BOYS SOCCER
Apollo 4, North Branch 3
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
LPGE @ Cathedral
Apollo @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes
Tech @ Brainerd
Sartell @ ROCORI
VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Apollo 1
Annandale 3, Becker 0
Maranatha Christian 3, Kimball 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Apollo @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes
Milaca @ Cathedral
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
