Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, September 16th

The Sartell girls soccer team took down Little Falls 5-0 on Monday, September 15th. Mollie Statsick and Lexi Omann accounted for the Sabres' offense in the win.

The win improves Sartell to 6-2 overall on the season. The Sabres will host ROCORI on Tuesday night.

 

GIRLS SOCCER  

St. Francis 2, Becker 1
St. Cloud 2, North Branch 1
Sartell 5, Little Falls 0
Brainerd 4, ROCORI 1

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Cathedral @ Little Falls
Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd @ St. Cloud
ROCORI @ Sartell

 

BOYS SOCCER 

Apollo 4, North Branch 3

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

LPGE @ Cathedral
Apollo @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes
Tech @ Brainerd
Sartell @ ROCORI

 

VOLLEYBALL 

St. Francis 3, Apollo 1
Annandale 3, Becker 0
Maranatha Christian 3, Kimball 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Apollo @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes
Milaca @ Cathedral
Fergus Falls @ Sartell

