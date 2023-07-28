Sartell, Foley Move On To State Legion Bracket Play

2023 97TH ANNAUL MINNESOTA DIVISION 1 STATE LEGION TOURNAMENT

SARTELL POST 277

Pool No. #3

Wayzata Wizards Post 118

Duluth Cubs Post 71

Hastings Raiders Post 47

(SARTELL POST 277 EARNED SECOND IN THEIR POOL) They will play Mankato America Post 11 on Saturday July 29th @ 10:30.

FOLEY ORANGE CRUSH POST 298

Pool No. #1

Tri-City Red Post 513

Mankato America Post 11

Northfield River Rats Post 84

(FOLEY ORANGE CRUSH POST 298 EARNED SECOND IN THEIR POOL)

FOLEY POST 298 8 NORTHFIELD RIVER RATS POST 84 7

(Friday July 28th)

The Foley Post 298 defeated the Northfield River Rats Post 84, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and they were aided by five walks. They took advantage of four misplays by the River Rats. The Orange Crush played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Josiah Peterson threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. It took nine innings, when Josiah Peterson scored on a fielding error by the River Rats. Righty Bryce Gapinski threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits.

The Orange Crush offense was led by Right fielder Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, including a grand slam in the second inning. Shortstop/Pitcher Bryce Gapinski went 3-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he earned a walk. Left fielder Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Center fielder Gavyn Wirth went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman/Shortstop Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Pitcher/Catcher Josiah Peterson earned two walks and he scored the winning run and Catcher/Second baseman Alex Jennissen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The River Rats starting pitcher was Tyler Hughes, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kam Kaiser threw two innings, he issued one walk and Spencer Mellgren issued two walks and he gave up one run.

Their offense was led by Gavin Novotny, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Koep went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Mellgren went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Geiger went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Nolan Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Cahoon went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk Tegan Mellgren went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Kam Kaiser earned two walks and he scored a run.

SARTELL POST 277 9 HASTINGS RAIDERS POST 47 7

(Friday July 28th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the Hasting Raiders Post 47, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. They were aided by six walks and they made several very good defensive plays. They put up seven runs in the fifth inning, they batted eleven, they had a pair of doubles, a pair if singles, three walks and a misplay. The starting pitcher, righty Brayden Simones threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. He met his pitch limit for a game at 105 pitches. Righty Braeden Boesen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and two runs. Righty Gavan Schulte threw 2/3 of an inning, to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Third baseman Wes Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop/Pitcher Gavan Schulte went 1-off-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Second baseman/Shortstop Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Jordan Fish went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and DH Eli Hanson scored a pair of runs. Righty fielder/Second baseman Drew Geiger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Catcher Will Thompson earned a walk and DH Andrew Ritter earned a walk.

The Hasting Raiders starting pitcher was Aaron Vanderhoef, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Seleski threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Anselment, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Odman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jared Neuville went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Blake Vanderhoef went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Seleski was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Connor Zgode went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and John Teigland was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Tjomsland went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.