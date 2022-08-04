Sartell Activities Director Wants Passion to Fuel Student Success

SARTELL -- New Sartell Activities Director Bruce Thompson is no stranger to central Minnesota.

The Twin Cities native played baseball at St. Cloud State University, was a hockey coach in Sartell and just last year was the assistant athletic director and associate athletic director for SCSU.

Thompson says athletics and activities can open multiple doors for students and wants to help as many students reach their full potential.

What I'm most excited is to get to know the coaches, meet the students and watch them have success on the football field, with Vex Robotics, or on a mock trial. That's the rewarding part of this job.

Thompson says he's been down the same road as many of these students, from playing sports at the high school and collegiate level, to coaching.

He says his goal is to work with the different coaches to build a culture so every student is prepared for life after graduation.

One thing I want to start here is a student-leadership council. I want to work with our juniors and seniors, along with our coaches, to prepare them for the real world away from the field or classroom.

Thompson says over the next few weeks he will be meeting with coaches, parents and students in preparation for the start of the fall season later this month.

He says he's eager to get involved in as many youth and high school events as possible and continue to grow the district's many clubs and programs.