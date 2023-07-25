Sartell 14AAA Baseball Update

SARTELL 14AAA GAME RECAPS

SARTELL 14AAA 7 COLD SPRING 14AAA 4

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Sartell crew defeated Cold Spring, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Will Perius, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Knott threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam VanSlooten threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Spencer Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Sam VanSlooten went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Davis Ahrens had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Knott went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base. Will Perius went 2-for-3, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Karson Ritter went 1-for-2, he had a walk and he scored a run and and Parker Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.. Trevor Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Preston Deragisch was credited for a RBI and John Brinkerhoff scored a run.

Please note; their was just numbers given for Cold Spring and I don’t have any type of roster available.

SARTELL 14AAA 9 COLD SPRING 14AAA 3

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Sartell crew defeated Cold Spring in game two of their double hitter, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Trevor Schlangen started on the mound, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Davis Ahrens threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. John Brinkerhoff threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Jonah Ambrosier, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Karson Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Perius was credited for two RBIs. Jackson Knott went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Davis Ahrens went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and John Brinkerhoff was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam VanSlooten went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Preston Deragisch earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

No stats available on the Cold Spring players