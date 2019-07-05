Rox Walk Off Stingers 2-1

Ben Carew was the hero Friday night for the St. Cloud Rox as his walk off single in the 9th inning took down the Willmer Stingers 2-1 in St. Cloud. The win improves the Rox to 3-0 in the second half of the season, 23-15 overall.

The Rox only other run of the game came when Freddy Achecar tied the game with a ground out in the 4th inning. Gus Steiger added 3 hits for St. Cloud, leading the team

It was a bullpen game on the mound for the Rox as 5 pitchers combined to only give up 1 run off just 4 hits. Rhyse Dee started and went 2 innings, giving up the only run and Pedro Garcia got the win after a scoreless 9th inning.

The Rox and Stingers play again on Saturday, this time in Willmer. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with pregame starting at 6:35 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.