Rox Rout Hot Tots For 5th Straight Win

The St. Cloud Rox won their 5th straight game 13-1 over the Minot Hot Tots Wednesday night to improve to 21-10 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox scored at least 1 run in every inning except the 8th inning.

Michael McNamara went 2-4 with a run scored and 3 RBI, Noah Greise went 2-4 with a home run with 2 RBI, and both Oscar Serratos Jr. and Anthony Mata had 1 hit and 2 RBI each for St. Cloud.

Evan Esch threw 6 innings with 5 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 5 strikeouts to get the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud will host Minot again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

The Rox start play in the Northwoods League playoffs Sunday at home against Willmar at 4:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 3:35.