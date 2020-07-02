Rox Walk-Off In Extra Innings In Home Opener

It took 11 innings, but the St. Cloud Rox defeated the Rochester Honkers 7-6 in their home opener Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. Andrew Pintar knocked in the game winning run with a single and notched St. Cloud their first win of the 2020 season.

Jack Kelly lead the Rox offense with a 2 run double in the third inning and a game tying single in the fifth. Garrett Delano and Jordan Barth also added multi-hit games for St. Cloud.

St. Cloud native Trevor Koenig got the start for the Rox, pitching 2 innings and giving up 3 runs, 1 earned, and striking out 2 Honkers. 7 relievers went the rest of the way, only giving up 2 runs combined with Blake Stelzer earning the win.

The Rox and Honkers rematch Friday night, this time in Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm with pregame starting at 6:35 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.