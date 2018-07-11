Rox Walk-Off Bucks 3-2

The Rox earned a walk-off 3-2 win at home against Waterloo at Joe Faber field last night. Ryan Weisenberg singled in Ryan Davis in the 9th inning to lift St. Cloud to the win. St. Cloud fell behind 2-0 in the 3rd inning but scored single runs in the 6th, 8th and 9th innings.

Ryland Kerr went 3-4 with 1 RBI, and both Jack Barrie and Ricardo Sanchez had 2 hits and 1 run scored for the Rox. John Mathews started the game for the Rox and threw 6 2/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 13 strikeouts. He did not figure in the final decision and Jack Suddreth threw 2 1/3 inning of scoreless relief to get the win.

The Rox improve to 3-4 in the 2nd half of the season and 19-24 overall. St. Cloud will host Waterloo at 7:05 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.