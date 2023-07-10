Rox Top Larks, Remain in 1st Place

The St. Cloud Rox improved to 5-1 in the 2nd half of the season with a 10-3 win over the Larks in Bismarck Sunday. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 4th inning, 4 runs in the 6th inning and single runs in the 2nd, 5th, 7th and 9th innings.

The Rox were led offensively by John Nett who went 2-4 with 1 RBI, Anthony Mata was 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, and Carson Keithley added 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Jackson Hauge hit a solo home run and Matt Goetzmann chipped in a hit and 2 RBI for the Rox.

Wes Burton threw the first 4 innings with 1 hit and no runs allowed with 6 strikeouts to start the game for St. Cloud. Brady Posch threw 2/3 of an inning with 2 strikeouts to get the win in relief. Evan Esch threw the final 4 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the save.

The Rox led the Great Plains West Division by 2 games over Minot and will play at Willmar tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.