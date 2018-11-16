Rox to Open 2019 Season at Rochester

The St. Cloud Rox and the Northwoods League announced their 2019 schedule today. The Rox will begin the season with 2 games at Rochester May 28-29 before playing at Waterloo May 30-31. The Rox home opener will be June 1 against the Bismarck Larks.

The Northwoods League has expanded to 22 teams and will now play in 4 different divisions. The four are;

Great Plains West: Bismarck, Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, Willmar.

Great Plains East: Duluth, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Thunder Bay, Waterloo.

Great Lakes West: Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Lakeshore, Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Rapids.

Great Lakes East: Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Kenosha, Kokomo, Rockford, Traverse City.

The two expansion teams joining the Northwoods League in 2019 are Traverse City and Kokomo. The St. Cloud Rox can be heard again in 2019 on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. Learn more about the Rox at stcloudrox.com .