Rox Sweep of Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox managed to get a road win against the Moon Dogs on Friday 5-1, sweeping Mankato in a home-and-home series. The win improved the Rox to 26-18 on the season, 6-3 in the second half of their Northwoods League schedule.

Garett Delano got St. Cloud out in front in the 1st inning with RBI double and Brendan Tinsman would break a 1-1 tie in the 6th with a single. Brett Bonar added a RBI double later in the inning and Jordan Barth put the game away with a home run in the 8th.

Ben Dotzler earned the win for Rox, allowing just a single run in 6.2 innings while picking up 4 strikeouts. Pedro Garcia was impressive out of the bullpen, pitching 2.1 innings of shutout ball.

St. Cloud travels to Bismarck on Saturday for a doubleheader. Game 1 starts at 2:35 pm with a 2:05 pm pregame and game 2 is slated to start at 7:35 pm with pregame beginning at 6:35 pm. You can hear both games on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.