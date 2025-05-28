Rox Stay Hot With Second Win To Open Season

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Hot Tots 6-3 Tuesday night in Minot to complete a season-opening two game sweep.

JP Robertson shined in his first start of the year for the Rox. The University of Mississippi product struck out six batters over five scoreless innings of work to earn the win.

The Rox offense was highlighted by Tanner Recchio's three-hit game, while Joshua Dykhoff drew a pair of walks and drove in a pair of runs. Leadoff hitter Tyler Bishop finished 2-5 with a double.

St. Cloud's season-opening road trip continues Wednesday and Thursday with games against the Larks in Bismarck, North Dakota. The Rox will celebrate their home opener with a game against Badlands on Friday night.

