Rox split doubleheader against Border cats

St. Cloud played two close games against the Border Cats in the doubleheader Saturday night. The Rox controlled the first game getting a shutout 4-0 to snap their four game losing streak. Thunder Bay in game two jumped on the Rox early getting a 5-0 lead which seemed to be too much for the Rox in the 7-3 win.

The Rox play the last game of the regular season tomorrow against the Border Cats. First pitch for the game Sunday starts at 12:35.