Lynx Shade League-Leading Connecticut Sun

The Minnesota Lynx shook out of a slump with a big win over the WNBA's top team at home on Friday. With the win, Minnesota also took the season series 2-1 against the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx started hot and stayed hot all game long. Minnesota outscored Connecticut 24-14 and would go on to rout the Sun in every quarter but the fourth. By halftime, the Lynx very nearly had a 30 point lead, up 54-25.

The third quarter was another blowout by Minnesota who extended their lead to 77-43. In the final frame, the Lynx scored 12 more to seal up the win 89-57.

Minnesota finished with six scorers in double figures led by Sylvia Fowles with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists. Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot each tallied 14 points, Odyssey Sims netted 12, Damiris Dantas added 11, and Napheesa Collier finished with 10.

The Lynx improve to 12-11 and currently rank seventh in the league going into the final 11 games of the season. They have another big opportunity on Sunday when they travel to Washinton to face the second-place Mystics. Tip-off for that game is at 2:00 p.m.