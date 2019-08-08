Honkers Too Much for Rox

(Photo: St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox suffered their 3rd straight loss Thursday night 6-3 at home against Rochester.

Alex Carrillo started the game on the mound for the Rox and threw six and a third innings giving up three earned runs. Garrett Delano led the way on offense adding a two run-home run which tied the game for the Rox in the fifth inning.  Mankato broke the 2-all tie with 4 runs in the 7th inning.  St. Cloud managed a run in the 8th inning but they come up short.

The Rox try to get back into the win column Friday in the series finale against the Honkers at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.

 

