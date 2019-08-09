Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST] 8-9-19

The first Ovie and the Franchise podcast can be found here. Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell talk about what is happening in Minnesota and St. Cloud sports. Today we talk about the Twins and what the expectations should be for this year and beyond. We address the moves the team has been and moves they should made.

The St. Cloud Rox are facing a critical weekend. Should they be a playoff team and what does it mean if they are?

The Vikings open the pre-season with a game at New Orleans tonight. We talk about what fans should look for and if Sean Mannion or Kyle Sloter are worthly replacements for Kirk Cousins if an injury were to happen.