The Waite Park 11U youth baseball team lost 4-3 today to Winter Park in Florida in the 11U Babe Ruth World Series. The loss eliminates Waite Park. Waite Park won both of their pool play games 5-3 over Pensacola Bill Bond and the Palm Beach Garden Thunder 3-1. Waite Park lost 10-4 to Flood City yesterday when they started bracket play.

The World Series games were played in Jensen Beach and Palm City, Florida this week.