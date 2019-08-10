Twins Give Up Division Lead in Loss to Indians

The Minnesota Twins lost a season-high fourth game in a row Friday and are now tied with the Cleveland Indians for the top spot in the AL Central.

The Twins continue to battle bullpen woes, and definitely felt the absence of designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Cleveland took a small lead early on, going up 1-0 in the second inning. The fifth inning is where the game shifted for the Twins though. The Indians ran in five, but Minnesota finally got on the board to settle the score at 6-1. The Twins mustered up one more in the sixth inning but dropped the game 6-2.

Jason Castro and Eddie Rosario each hit solo home runs in the game. That brings the team's season total to record-breaking 226. The previous franchise record of 225 was set all the way back in 1963.

Devin Smeltzer threw four strikeouts and seven hits in just over four innings of work. Tyler Duffey threw for one strikeout and one hit in less than an inning, and Randy Dobnak threw three strikeouts and six hits in the final four.

The Twins fall to 70-46 and can try to rally in game three of the series on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.