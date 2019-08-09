Rox struggle in 8-4 loss against the Honkers

St. Cloud Rox--

The Rox couldn't get much going on offense only getting four runs. St. Cloud has been on a four game losing streak which they look to turn around in the doubleheader tomorrow against Thunder Bay.

Nick Desalvo started the game for the Rox, He went three and a third innings giving up four earned runs. Ben Carew was the run producer on offense driving in one run on two hit.

The Rox play two seven inning games Saturday against the Border Cats. They look to try to get back to their winning ways at 4:05.