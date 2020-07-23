Rox Shut Out in Willmar

It was a rough night for the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday night as the Willmar Stingers shut them 6-0 in Willmar. Luke Albright got the start for the Rox, going 4 solid innings while only allowing 2 runs and striking out 7. Justin Kelly was a highlight out of the bullpen for the Rox as he pitched 3 shutout innings and struck out an additional 4 Stingers.

Offensively the Rox could only manage 2 hits, singles from Jordan Barth and Luke Roskam.

St. Cloud, now 9-9 on the season, have the next 3 days off and will play next on Monday at home against the Mankato Moon Dogs. Pregame starts at 6:35 PM and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Catch the action on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.