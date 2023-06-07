Rox Rout Stingers to Move Into 1st, Alone

The St. Cloud Rox defeated Willmar on the road 11-1 Tuesday night. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 in the 3rd, 3 in the 5th inning and single runs in the 6th, 7th and 9th innings.

The Rox were paced offensively by Jackson Hauge with 4 hits, a home run, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Brady Prewitt added 2 hits, a run scored and 3 RBI, Lincoln Berry drove in 2 runs and Ripken Reese went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Piercen McElyea threw the first 6 innings with 1 hit and no runs allowed with 6 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox improve to 7-2 and now lead the Great Plains West Division by 1 game over Willmar. The Rox will play at Willmar again Wednesday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.