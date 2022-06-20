Rox Top Willmar to Improve to 15-3

The St. Cloud Rox won 11-4 at Wilmar Sunday to improve to 15-3 on the season. The Rox got 2 homer runs and 6 RBIs from Charlie Condon, John Nett added 3 hits, 3 runs scored and a RBI, and Camden Hayslip doubled, tripled and drove in 3 runs for St. Cloud.

Johnny Dow threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win for St. Cloud. The Rox will host Willmar at 7:05 Monday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.