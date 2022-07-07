Rox Start 2nd Half With a Win

The St. Cloud Rox blanked the Willmar Stingers 10-0 at home Wednesday night to begin the 2nd half of the Northwoods League season. Joseph Brandon and 3 relievers combined to throw a 2-hit shutout. Brandon threw the first 5 innings with 1 hit allowed and 5 strikeouts.

John Nett went 3-4 at the plate with a home run and 3 runs scored, Brice Mathews went 4-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI and Charlie Condon had 3 hits and 3 RBIs for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 26-8 overall this season. The Rox won the 1st half Great Plains West Division title. The Rox play at Willmar tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.