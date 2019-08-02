Rox Roughed Up By Stingers

R.J. Martinez suffered his first loss of the season on Friday night as the St. Cloud Rox lost 8-2 against Willmar in St. Cloud. Martinez gave up 6 runs, 5 of them earned, in 7 innings and notched 5 strikeouts.

The Rox tied the game at 1 in the 3rd inning after a single from Jordan Barth and Lenny Walker would later add a RBI single of his own in the 8th.

The first place Rox falls to 40-23 on the season, 20-8 in second half. They'll look to rebound on Saturday when they welcome the Rochester Honkers to town. Game time is set for 6:05 pm with pregame starting at 5:35. You can listen live at AM 1390 Granite City Sports.