Rox Roll Over Rochester Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Rochester Honkers 11-4 Wednesday night at Mayo Field. The win improves the Rox record to 27-12 on the season.

St. Cloud outfielder Ben Norman finished the game 1-5 with two runs batted in, while Jordan Barth added two hits and a pair of runs batted in for the Rox in the win.

Trent Schoeberl earned the win for the Rox on the mound, tossing 6.1 innings while allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

The Rox will wrap up the season with a game against Willmar Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.