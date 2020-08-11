Rox Roll Over MoonDogs, Into First Place

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 9-3 Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park. The Rox are now 21-11 and in sole possession of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod.

Ben Norman paced the Rox with three hits and a run batted in, while Kodie Kolden added three RBI for St. Cloud in the win. Landen Bourassa tossed five strong innings to pick up his third win of the season.

The Rox will play at Mankato again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.