Rox Rally to Win at Rochester

The St. Cloud Rox earned their first win of the season Wednesday afternoon 5-3 at Rochester. The Rox trailed the Honkers 3-1 going into the 9th inning but St. Cloud scored 4 runs in the 9th to take the lead.

Gus Stiger went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs, Jordan Barth was 2-4 with 2 runs scored and Andrew Garcia drove in a pair for the Rox. Taylor Lepard threw 2 scoreless innings to earn the win in relief and Kevin Davis threw a scoreless 9th inning for the save.

The 1-1 Rox will stay on the road Thursday night when they play at Waterloo at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.