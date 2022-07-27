Rox Rally to Beat Duluth 5-3

The St. Cloud Rox came from behind to knock off the Duluth Huskies 5-3 at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. St. Cloud scored 4 8th inning runs to come from down 3-1 to win the game. Ike Mezzenga had 3 hits, 2 doubles and 2 RBIs, Brice Mathews added 2 hits and 1 RBI and O'Neil Burgos chipped in 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox.

Tyler Cornett threw 2 innings with 1 earned run allowed to earn the win in relief. Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 13th save this season. Kayden Krowka started the game on the mound. He threw 5 scoreless innings with 2 hits allowed and 5 strikeouts for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 12-6 in the 2nd half of the season but remain 2 games back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. Willmar has won 5 straight games.

The Rox host Rochester for a day/night doubleheader today. Game time are at 1:05 and 7:05. Coverage of Game 1 starts at 12:35 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Hear both games on Granite City Sports today.