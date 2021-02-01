Rox Manager David Bellamy Continues To Prepare For 2021[PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox roster is coming together quickly in anticipation of the 2021 season, with 13 players set to either return to the Granite City this summer or to play for the Rox for the first time.

The Rox recently signed infielders Justin Kirby (Kent State) and Connor Walsh (Rice) to make the total 13. Previously, the Rox had signed both Trevor Koenig (SCSU/Tech HS) and Jordan Barth (Augustana/Rocori) to return for a third season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Koenig, a 7' tall pitcher who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, has excelled in his two seasons with the Rox after pitching only sporadically for SCSU the past two seasons.

Rox manager David Bellamy says that Koenig has been very good in his Northwoods League career.

"We are very excited to have Trevor back for a third season," Bellamy said. "He's a great guy, his teammates love him and he performs well.

"He's very projectable, I don't think he throws as hard as he will throw before the end of his baseball career," Bellamy said.

Barth has been one of the best hitters in Rox history through two seasons and Bellamy says he is the "heart and soul" of the team.

"He's an awesome guy to have around, and his play and performance speaks for itself," Bellamy said. "He has played in all but one game for us over the last two summers."

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.