photo courtesy of St. Cloud Rox

The St. Cloud Rox recently wrapped up their 2020 campaign with a 27-13 record, good for second place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod standings.

Rox Field Manager Augie Rodriguez joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to recap the season, discuss Joey Stock's signing with the Red Sox organization, Will Craig's MLB debut and what needs to be done before the 2021 Rox season.

