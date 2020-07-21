Rox Lose In Rain Shortened Series Finale

The St. Cloud Rox took an early 1-0 in Waterloo on Tuesday night, but the Bucks scored 4 in their half of 1st inning and added 2 more insurance runs before a weather stoppage ended the game in the bottom of the 7th and the Rox fell 6-2.

St. Cloud only manged 4 hits and their runs came from ground outs from Garett Delano in the opening inning and from Nick Marinconz in the 5th.

Starting pitcher Brandon White only pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 6 runs, 3 of them earned, on 6 hits while striking out 2. Reliever Nate Peterson was excellent for St. Cloud before the rain ended the game, going 4 shutout innings and only allowing 2 hits.

The Rox will look to rebound in a home and home series against the Willmar Stingers on Wednesday. Game 1 is in St. Cloud and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Pregame starts at 6:35 PM on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.