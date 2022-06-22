Rox Keep on Winning; Now 17-3

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 6-3 Tuesday night to improve to 17-3. The Rox scored single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 8th innings and 2 runs in the 7th inning. Will Worthington had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Dawson Martin had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI and Charlie Condon had 2 hits and a run scored.

Joseph Battaglia threw 6 innings with 6 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to get the win for St. Cloud. The Rox will host Eau Claire again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.