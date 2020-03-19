Rox Issue Statement On Upcoming Season

The St. Cloud Rox have released a statement pertaining to their upcoming season. The Northwoods League issued a similar statement earlier this week.

"Dear Rox Fans:

With the news surrounding the Major League and Minor League Baseball seasons, some of you may be wondering what, if any, impact the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation may have on our season.

Our primary goal is to provide a fun, friendly, inclusive and SAFE environment for all our fans, employees and players. In our efforts to continue with that mission, we’ve been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation, tracking and following the guidance of state and local government, as well as the CDC and WHO, and working closely with the Northwoods League to understand if our 2020 season will be impacted.

At this point, we are optimistic that the current crisis will not affect the start of our season.

Please know that any decisions we make will be done in a manner consistent with the Rox mission of building strong partnerships, community involvement and fan loyalty. We remain committed to the safety and health of everyone in our community and we will work to keep you updated via our website and social media channels as details become available."