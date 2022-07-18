Rox Head Into All Star Break with an 11-4 Win Over the Honkers

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Rochester Honkers 11-4 Sunday to improve to 9-3 in the 2nd half of the season and 34-11 overall.

The Rox jumped on top early Sunday with 2 runs in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd. John Nett went 3-3 with 3 walks and 4 runs scored to lead the Rox. Jack Steil added 2 hits and a run scored and Ethan Matt had 1 hit and 4 RBIs for St. Cloud. Jonathan Martinez threw 1 1/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win in relief. Carson Keithly started the game and threw the first 3 2/3 innings with 9 hits and 3 earned runs allowed.

The Rox are off Monday-Wednesday for the Northwoods League All Star Break. The Rox will host Bismarck Thursday at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.