Rox Fall in Season Opener 3-1 at Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox lost their season opener 3-1 at Mankato to the Moon Dogs Wednesday night. The Moon Dogs scored all 3 of their runs in the 3rd inning with 2 of them coming on a 2-run home run from Cole Andavolgyi. St. Cloud scored their lone run in the 7th inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyson Fisher. Johnny Dow threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox play at Mankato at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

Get our free mobile app