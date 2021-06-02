Rox Fall in Season Opener 3-1 at Mankato

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox lost their season opener 3-1 at Mankato to the Moon Dogs Wednesday night.  The Moon Dogs scored all 3 of their runs in the 3rd inning with 2 of them coming on a 2-run home run from Cole Andavolgyi.  St. Cloud scored their lone run in the 7th inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyson Fisher.  Johnny Dow threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox play at Mankato at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

