Rox Fall 7-2 to Stingers

A big 7th inning for the Willmar Stingers cost the St. Cloud Rox as they lost 7-2 on Saturday night in Willmar. The loss was St. Cloud's first of the second half as they now fall to 3-1, 23-16 overall.

The Rox tied the game at 2 in the top of the 7th thanks to a Gus Steiger home run, but were unable to mount a comeback after Willmar responded with 4 in the bottom half.

Ben Dotzler pitched well as the Rox starter, going 5 innings, only giving up 2 hits and an unearned run.

St. Cloud begins a 2 game series in Bismarck on Sunday, first pitch scheduled for 3:05 pm. Pregame starts at 2:35 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.