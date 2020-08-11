Rox Fall 1-0 in Mankato

Justin Kelly pitched great for the Rox on Tuesday night, but suffered a tough luck loss in Mankato as St. Cloud lost to the Moon Dogs 1-0. Kelly allowed just the single run in 6 innings of work. Trevor Koenig also pitched well, shutting down the Moon Dogs over 2 innings.

It was a rough night for the Rox at the plate, only managing 5 hits. Jack Kelly singled in the 9th before Jordan Barth nearly put the Rox up with a 2 run home run, but his drive fell just short of the wall ending the game.

St. Cloud comes back home Wednesday night for a game against the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field. Pregame starts at 6:35 PM on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.