Rox Edge Huskies 1-0

St. Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox blanked Duluth 1-0 Sunday. Ben Dotzler combined with 2 relievers to throw the 3-hit shutout. Dotzler allowed 3 hits, 2 walks with 4 strikeouts to get the win. Justin Wick recorded the final out to earn the save.

The only run was scored in the 8th inning when Hance Smith scored on an error by the Duluth 3rd baseman. St. Cloud managed just 5 hits. The Rox are 13-4 and lead the Great Plains West Division standings by 2 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox are 33-19 overall.

St. Cloud will play at Waterloo at 6:35 Monday night, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.