Rox Drop 2020 Season Finale to Willmar

ST. CLOUD - The Rox needed a win in their seasons finale game or a Mankato loss to clinch the Northwoods League's Minnesota-Iowa pod championship on Thursday night. Unfortunately for St. Cloud, neither one of those happened as Mankato took care of business and St. Cloud fell to Willmar 9-3 at Joe Faber Field to end their season.

The Stingers got to Rox starter Luke Albright early, knocking him out of the game after just 3.1 innings of work. He gave up 4 runs on 6 hits, walking 3 and striking out 5.

St. Cloud tied the game at 1 in the first inning after Andrew Pintar drove himself in with an inside the park home run, his second homer of the season. The Rox would be held scoreless until the seventh inning when Kodie Kolden knocked in a run with a single and Ben Norman added another with a sacrifice fly.

The Rox finish the season with a record of 27-13.