Rox Crush the MoonDogs 10-1

St. Cloud --- The St. Cloud Rox man-handled Mankato 10-1 Thursday night.The Rox exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh which proved to be too much for the MoonDogs.

Trevor Koeing pitched well for St. Cloud, giving up one earned run in six and a third innings pitched with 7 strikeouts. Garrett Delano homered twice and ended up with four runs batted in. Freddy Achecar had 2 runs and 2 runs scored, Ben Carew drove in 2 runs and Brady Harlan had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for the Rox.

The Rox are 5-4 in the 2nd half of the season and 25-19 overall. St. Cloud looks to continue their winning ways Friday in series finale against the MoonDogs at 7:05 in Mankato, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.